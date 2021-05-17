Sauk County cabinet business 'a total loss' after fire

A Sauk County cabinet and countertop business is "a total loss" but no one was injured after the building went up in flames Saturday night, the Sauk County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's deputies and firefighters responded to the fire at Schmucker Cabinetry, E 4321 Highway 154, Hill Point, just before 11 p.m., Sauk County Sgt. Matt Burch said. The first deputy arrived to find the building "fully engulfed" in flames, Burch said.

Fire crews from several municipalities extinguished the flames in the early morning hours Sunday, but the fire started smoldering again later in the day, Burch said. Crews put out the fire again by the early afternoon Sunday.

"Nobody was injured, just property damage," Burch said, noting that the building is "a total loss."

Burch said the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

The Loganville, Hill Point, Reedsburg, Cazenovia and Plain fire departments responded to the fire, Burch said.

