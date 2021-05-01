Sauk City man dies in crash in town of Roxbury, Dane County Sheriff's Office says

A Sauk City man died Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash after being ejected from his truck, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies and EMS were called around 5:05 a.m. to a crash involving one car on Highway 188 near Inama Road, which is in far northwestern Dane County just across the Wisconsin River from Sauk City, sheriff's Lt. Jessamy Torres said in a news release.

Deputies believe the man was driving a 2003 Chevy Silverado south on Highway 188 when he lost control, and the vehicle rolled off the road, Torres said. The 30-year-old driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the truck, he said. The driver died on scene, Torres said.

Torres said alcohol and speed appear to be "contributing factors" to the crash, which is still being investigated.

