Sanford's co-defendant details night of shooting, says he didn't know Sanford planned to kill

Khari Sanford's co-defendant testified Friday to being "scared" when his longtime friend emerged from Sanford's then-girlfriend's Madison home with two people at gunpoint, but said he had no forewarning that Sanford planned to take the pair to the University of Wisconsin Arboretum and murder them.

Ali'jah Larrue, 20, has already pleaded guilty to felony murder for his role in the execution-style shootings of Dr. Beth Potter and her husband, Robin Carre, late on the night of March 30, 2020.

Handcuffed and wearing jail garb and a mask, he responded briefly and in short, flat answers as Dane County Assistant District Attorney Tim Verhoff asked him how Sanford, 20, picked him up that night and they drove around for a while before ending up at the Potter-Carre home, where Sanford had recently lived as the boyfriend of Potter and Carre's daughter, Miriam Carre.

Larrue said Sanford had called him to "hang out" and to "smoke" and picked him up "in his girlfriend's van," which prosecutors say the victims had lent their daughter and Sanford so they could look for jobs while living at an Airbnb the victims had rented for them.

Prosecutors contend Sanford and Miriam Carre didn't get along with the victims while the two were living in their house, with the young couple chafing against pandemic-related restrictions Miriam Carre's parents imposed. Miriam Carre testified Wednesday that she didn't know what Sanford was doing the night of the murders; she has not been charged in the case.

Larrue testified that at the Potter-Carre home, Sanford said "he had to run inside really fast" and after a few minutes emerged wearing a mask and leading Potter and Robin Carre to the van at gunpoint.

Prosecutors showed photos and a video taken before the murders that showed Sanford with the mask he was allegedly wearing that night — a black-and-white full face covering similar to a medieval theater mask.

Larrue testified to being "scared" "at what could happen … because there was a gun involved and people I didn't know."

Potter and Robin Carre got into the van, and as Larrue drove with Sanford telling him where to go, Sanford was also asking Potter why the couple "didn't care for their daughter," Larrue said.

Did they respond? Verhoff asked.

"She was cut off whenever they tried to respond," Larrue said, by Sanford asking another question while he pointed the gun in their direction.

At the Arboretum, Sanford and the couple got out of the van, Larrue said, while he stayed in the van and looked over his shoulder at what was going on.

"They went into the grassy area and that's where they were shot at," he said. He said he heard the shots and Robin Carre was shot first and then Potter. As the two drove back to the Airbnb, Larrue said, Sanford told him he "couldn't really believe that he did it."

In her cross examination, Sanford's attorney Tracey Lencioni sought to elicit doubts about why Larrue decided to testify against a friend he had known since elementary school, with Larrue responding in the affirmative to questions about how he hadn't agreed to take a plea in the case until more than a year after the killings and after he saw police reports and other evidence.

Larrue has not been sentenced for his involvement in the murders, and he agreed when Lencioni asked him if he was fearful about the sentence he could get and that the district attorney's office was in a position to influence that through its sentencing recommendation.

Larrue was originally charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime. His plea to felony murder charges means he could be sentenced to up to 110 years in prison, according to prosecutors and the defense.

In questioning later by Verhoff, Larrue said the state had not promised him any specific sentence and that he told the truth when he testified about what happened the night of the killings.

Miriam Carre on Wednesday invoked her Fifth Amendment right not to incriminate herself by testifying, but agreed to testify once she was granted immunity. The reason she invoked her Fifth Amendment right was not specified.

Earlier Friday, 20-year-old Deshawn Ford, a friend of Sanford and Larrue, testified that Sanford called him the night of the shootings and asked him for a ride, but Ford couldn't. He said Sanford came to his home the day after the murders and was pacing and sweating and overheard Sanford on the phone with Larrue.

"He said something about surviving, like them surviving," Ford said. "He said something about hitting them."

Robin Carre was found dead at the scene of the shootings, but Potter died later that morning at a hospital.

On Thursday, prosecutors took jurors through surveillance video and other evidence and along the route allegedly traveled by Sanford in Potter and Robin Carre’s Volkswagen Routan minivan, both before and after the shootings.

City street camera footage first picked up the van just after 9 p.m. in the parking lot of the McDonald’s restaurant at 1102 Regent St, evidence showed. It then traveled through the Downtown to East Johnson Street on the city’s Near East Side where Larrue on Friday testified to living at the time.

It then went west, now with two people visible in the van, the footage showed, until it went into an area of the Near West Side, not far from Potter and Robin Carre’s home on Rowley Avenue, where there were no cameras. The van was spotted again on a different home’s surveillance video near the intersection of Sunny Meade Lane and Sundstrom Street, and two figures were seen walking near that intersection from where the van was parked.

The Airbnb rental where Sanford and Miriam Carre were living was at 213 Sunny Meade Lane.

Once enhanced by Sheriff’s Deputy Scott Kuntz, an expert in video and audio technology, the persons in the video could be seen throwing objects into a wooded area. Larrue testified Friday that he and Sanford smashed Potter's and Robin Carre's phones on the street and threw the pieces away.

UW-Madison police officer Derek Austin testified Thursday that the objects were pieces of a broken cellphone and an envelope that was addressed to Potter. Displayed later to the jury, the envelope had notes scrawled on it apparently related to COVID-19, including the words “separate,” “fever free,” “fever cough shortness,” among other phrases. There was also a doodle of an owl.

Austin also testified that in the same canvass of the area, he found a camouflage pants, a black and white plastic mask and a pair of gloves in a trash bin belonging to an apartment building near the Airbnb.

On interior surveillance video from the McDonald’s earlier, Sanford could be seen wearing pants that may have had a camouflage pattern.

Madison Police technical analyst Robert Bechtold also testified about cellphone data pertaining to Potter's and Robin Carre’s phones. He concluded that while their locations could not be pinpointed using cellphone tower data, the phones could be placed at the Rowley home, near Lake Wingra and after 11 p.m. near the Alliant Energy Center. Sunny Meade Lane is a short distance from the Alliant center.

Friday was the fourth day of testimony in the case against Sanford, who is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide. The trial is expected to last through next week.

