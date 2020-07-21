Same suspects sought for 2 gun crimes on Southwest Side, Madison police say

The same suspects are being sought for two gun crimes on Tucson Trail on the Southwest Side on Sunday night, Madison police reported.
A 17-year-old told officers he was outside about 11 p.m. when three men armed with handguns confronted him, ran his pockets and took his wallet and keys, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
Minutes later, two of the men are believed to have forced entry into the home of a 21-year-old man, pointed a gun at him and pistol-whipping him, leaving him with a head gash. They yelled, "Where is it?" DeSpain said.
They fled as another resident called 911. A police dog was unable to locate them, DeSpain said.
Homicides and hate crimes top recent notable crimes in Madison area
Madison police investigating 2nd homicide in 2 days
Man shot at Far East Side hotel dies; Madison police believe shooting was targeted
Police, family saying little about investigation of alleged hate crime
Mexican American man charged with hate crime in 'intentional' crash that killed white motorcyclist
Man found dead in Monona pond was wanted for attempted homicide in shooting that injured 2 people
More charges filed against man accused of extorting, threatening Madison businesses
DA orders release of woman arrested in Wednesday shooting death; investigation ongoing
Missing 10-year-old Baraboo girl found dead, police say
Robbers rip purse away from woman out for walk on Far West Side, flee in stolen car, Madison police say
Woman, 77, battered, robbed by would-be carjacker on Far East Side, Madison police say
Shell casings pile up in Madison as city, activists try to contain spike in gun violence
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.