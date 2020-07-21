Same suspects sought for 2 gun crimes on Southwest Side, Madison police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The same suspects are being sought for two gun crimes on Tucson Trail on the Southwest Side on Sunday night, Madison police reported.

A 17-year-old told officers he was outside about 11 p.m. when three men armed with handguns confronted him, ran his pockets and took his wallet and keys, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Minutes later, two of the men are believed to have forced entry into the home of a 21-year-old man, pointed a gun at him and pistol-whipping him, leaving him with a head gash. They yelled, "Where is it?" DeSpain said.

They fled as another resident called 911. A police dog was unable to locate them, DeSpain said.

