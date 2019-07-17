...DANGEROUS HEAT THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 11 PM
CDT FRIDAY...
A HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 11 PM CDT
FRIDAY.
* TIMING...NOON CDT THURSDAY THROUGH 11 PM CDT FRIDAY EVENING.
* TEMPERATURES...HIGHS WILL REACH THE LOWER 90S THURSDAY
AFTERNOON, WITH HEAT INDEX VALUES OF 100 TO 106. HIGHS WILL
REACH THE MIDDLE TO UPPER 90S ON FRIDAY, WITH HEAT INDEX
VALUES OF 103 TO 110.
* IMPACTS...HEAT ILLNESSES WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH PROLONGED
OUTDOOR EXPOSURE TO THE HEAT. THE ELDERLY, CHILDREN, AND THOSE
ON CERTAIN MEDICATIONS ARE ESPECIALLY AT RISK FOR HEAT
ILLNESSES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A HEAT ADVISORY MEANS THAT A PERIOD OF HOT TEMPERATURES IS
EXPECTED. THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY
WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE
POSSIBLE. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED
ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND
NEIGHBORS.
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER.
TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND
HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS
IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY
HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE
IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 9 1 1.
It's bad enough to have your SUV stolen as you watch it going down the street, but to have it stolen again a few minutes later?
That's what happened Tuesday night on Madison's Far West Side in an affluent neighborhood west of Pleasant View Road, Madison police said.
A man in his Settlers Road home looked out a window and saw his Range Rover Sport SUV slowly driving down the street.
"He and his wife jumped into her car and went looking for the SUV," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "They found it parked and unoccupied on nearby Swallow Tail Drive, smelling of marijuana."
The husband stayed with the SUV while his wife drove back home to get a spare set of keys.
"The keys that had been in the SUV, as well as the man's wallet, which had been in the glove box, were now missing," DeSpain said.
The trouble didn't end.
When she got home, she saw two young men running out of their house, and a white Audi SUV, which had been parked in a neighbor's driveway, pulling out of the driveway as the men fled.
"Officers later determined the Audi was stolen out of the town of Sun Prairie," DeSpain said.
The wife called her husband to tell him what was going on at home, so he ran back to the house.
"By the time they made it back to where the Range Rover had been, it was gone," DeSpain said.
The only good news was nothing else appeared to have been taken from their home.
Finding and arresting car thieves has become a priority for local law enforcement.
"This month alone, Madison police have apprehended eight young people for operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent," DeSpain said. "Other Dane County law enforcement agencies have arrested another dozen suspects through July."
Of the 20 stolen vehicle cases in Madison so far this month, 16 had keys inside the vehicle.
