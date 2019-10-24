Janesville police squad car tight crop
Police said they believe the same man is suspected of robbing convenience stories in Milton and Janesville on Wednesday night.

At about 9:20 p.m., police were called to Casey’s General Store in Milton for a reported robbery, Milton Police Chief Scott E. Marquardt said in a statement.

A man entered the store, displayed a handgun and was given an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes, before fleeing on foot, Marquardt said.

The suspect was described as a white man in his mid- to late 20s, about 6-foot, with a thin build, short blonde hair, wearing blue jeans, a grey T-shirt, and a blue T-shirt concealing his head and face.

Shortly before midnight, police were called to the Janesville Stop-N-Go at 3515 E. Milwaukee St. on a report of a robbery, Janesville police said in a statement.

A man armed with a handgun fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money before they arrived, police said.

The robber was described as a white male, around 30 years old, about 5-foot-9, wearing blue jeans, a gray T-shirt and black shoes.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Janesville police at 608-755-3100 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636. Citizens can also download the free “P3 tips” app at the Apple store or Google Play store to submit crime tips anonymously.

