'Safer at home' lives up to its name in fewer calls to police, criminal cases

Heroin overdoses and overdose deaths were also up in the first quarter, to 64 and 10, respectively, according to the report, and the city had 100 burglary calls in March, a 72% increase from the 58 in March 2019. Robberies, meanwhile, were down.

Domestic violence concerns

Wahl and Mahoney have both seen the number of domestic violence calls trending up, perhaps because people are spending more time at home with family and partners.

Under an agreement with Madison police, Domestic Abuse Intervention Services, which provides shelter and other support to abuse victims, gets referrals when officers make a domestic abuse arrest. In March the Madison agency's referrals were up from last year, from 75 to 89, according to executive director Shannon Barry.

While April referrals weren't coming in higher as of Wednesday, and calls to the agency's helpline for shelter have not gone up, Barry notes that most victims reach out for help when away from their abusers. But with businesses closed and people urged to avoid face-to-face interaction with anyone outside their household, there are effectively fewer places to go to make a private call for help.