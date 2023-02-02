A 27-year-old Vernon County man was arrested Tuesday for animal abuse and drug offenses after a dead horse and other mistreated animals were found on his property outside Viroqua, the Sheriff's Office said.

Kaden Hartje is tentatively charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and possession with intent to deliver THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, as well as with failing to provide sufficient food and water for animals, improperly sheltering a dog outside and mistreatment of animals causing death.

The Sheriff's Office said its investigation began Jan. 17 after it received a report about a dead horse at Hartje's property on County Road S in the town of Webster. The horse was located, as was a living horse that was in such poor health it had to be euthanized, the Sheriff's Office said.

Hartje was not at home at the time of the discoveries but was ultimately found and cooperated with law enforcement and was arrested in Viroqua, where the drugs were found, the Sheriff's Office said. It also said several other animals were "re-homed" and warrants were obtained to search two vehicles in connection with the case.

The Vernon County district attorney has yet to file any charges in the case, according to online court records, and the Sheriff's Office said Hartje was released Wednesday on a $3,000 signature bond and is due back on court Feb. 28.

Online court records show Hartje already has two open cases in Vernon County — a domestic abuse- and weapons-related misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge, and a county ordinance violation for allowing goats on the highway.