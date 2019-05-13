Try 3 months for $3
Sauk County squad tighter crop
News Republic file photo

A rural Reedsburg man stopped for speeding Sunday afternoon was subsequently arrested for his fourth alleged operating while intoxicated offense.

Jonathan Schanke, 35, was taken to the Sauk County Jail following his arrest at about 2:15 p.m. on Golf Course Road near Ski Hill Road in the town of Reedsburg, the Sheriff's Office said.

"The deputy observed signs of impairment," said Sheriff Chip Meister. "Schanke submitted to field sobriety testing which showed evidence of impairment."

A preliminary breath test showed an alcohol concentration greater than permitted, resulting in his arrest.

He also was issued tickets for speeding and possessing open intoxicants in a motor vehicle.

