Rural Potosi man dies in crash after losing control on Grant County highway in fog, authorities say

A rural Potosi man died in a crash Friday morning after losing control on Highway 35/61 in “near-zero visibility” fog, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Tyler Clauer, 28, was driving his 2009 Chevy Cobalt south on Highway 35/61 near Kelly Lane in the town of Paris about 5:45 a.m. when he lost control while negotiating a downhill curve to the right, Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement.

Clauer swerved out of control and crossed into the northbound lanes, struck the guardrail on the east side of the road and bounced off, sliding sideways downhill in the northbound lanes, Dreckman said.

At the same time, Daniel Kieler, 34, of rural Hazel Green, was traveling north on 35/61 in his 1993 Ford Bronco, and his vehicle struck Clauer's Cobalt on the driver's side, Dreckman said.

The Bronco rolled and came to rest on the driver's side in the southbound lane, while the Cobalt violently spun clockwise back into the guardrail on the east side in the northbound lanes, Dreckman said.

Kieler was able to get out of his Bronco and was taken to Southwest Health Center in Platteville for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, Dreckman said.