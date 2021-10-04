Rural Fennimore man dies in Grant County motorcycle crash, authorities say

A rural Fennimore man died in a motorcycle crash in Grant County on Sunday night, authorities reported.
Shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday, the Grant County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on Highway 35 near University Farm Road in the town of South Lancaster, Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement.
Jeremy Gengler, 44, was driving his 1989 Harley Davidson east on Highway 35 when he drifted off the road onto the south gravel shoulder, then into the grassy ditch, where he lost control and the motorcycle flipped several times, Dreckman said.
Gengler, who was not wearing a helmet or any other safety gear, was ejected from the motorcycle and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Grant Regional Health Center and later flown to University Hospital, where he died, Dreckman said.
It was the fourth fatal crash in Grant County in 2021.
