Rural Darlington man killed in ATV crash in Lafayette County, authorities say

A rural Darlington man was killed Sunday afternoon in an ATV crash, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Emergency responders were dispatched at about 1:50 p.m. to an ATV crash with injuries that occurred in the 13000 block of Highway Z in the town of Darlington. Lafayette County deputies, Darlington police and firefighters, and Green County EMS Darlington were dispatched, Sheriff Reg Gill said in a eport.
The investigation determined that Alan W. Meckley, 43, was driving a Polaris Scrambler ATV west on Highway Z when he apparently lost control, crossed over the eastbound lane of traffic, entered the south ditch line, and struck a fence and then a utility pole, Gill said.
Meckley, who was not wearing a helmet, was dead when the first responders arrived at the scene, Gill said.
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wardens responded and took over the investigation of the crash with the assistance of Lafayette County deputies, Gill said.
