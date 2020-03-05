You are the owner of this article.
Runner shot by pellet gun fired from car on West Side, Madison police say

Police car lights, State Journal generic file photo
State Journal

A runner was shot by a pellet gun fired from a car on the West Side on Wednesday afternoon, Madison police reported.

The runner told police he was on a Whitney Way sidewalk, near Tokay Boulevard, about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday when a small, boxy, dull gray sedan passed by him, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The runner said he heard two to three rounds being fired from the car and one struck his arm, causing a welt, DeSpain said.

Man charged in Blue Mounds homicide, teen stealing Porsche top recent notable crimes in Madison area

