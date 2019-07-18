...DANGEROUS HEAT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 11 PM CDT FRIDAY...
THE HEAT ADVISORY IS NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 11 PM CDT
FRIDAY. THE HEAT ADVISORY WAS CANCELLED FOR TODAY.
* TEMPERATURES...HIGHS WILL REACH THE MIDDLE TO UPPER 90S ON
FRIDAY, WITH HEAT INDEX VALUES OF 105 TO 111.
* IMPACTS...HEAT ILLNESSES WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH PROLONGED
OUTDOOR EXPOSURE TO THE HEAT. THE ELDERLY, CHILDREN, AND THOSE
ON CERTAIN MEDICATIONS ARE ESPECIALLY AT RISK FOR HEAT
ILLNESSES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A HEAT ADVISORY MEANS THAT A PERIOD OF HOT TEMPERATURES IS
EXPECTED. THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY
WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE
POSSIBLE. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED
ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND
NEIGHBORS.
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER.
TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND
HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS
IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY
HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE
IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 9 1 1.
&&
A frightened woman called police Tuesday while she was out on her daily run, thinking two men in a van were following her, but it turned out the men were just looking for the home of someone selling a mattress.
The men were talked to by a Madison Police detective and no charges were filed.
The incident happened in the 5000 block of Felland Road at about 3 p.m. Tuesday.
"The woman became very frightened after two men in a work style van drove very slowly past her a couple of times, while blatantly staring at her," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The woman left her normal route and ran through some woods to her residence, after the van came to a screeching stop. This was after she already went up a driveway, hoping the men thought it was her home, and after she rang the doorbell on a house, hoping to alert someone to her situation.
"The men never spoke to her," DeSpain said. "The woman is part of a social media group in her neighborhood, and at the suggestion of an officer, she sent out a message to see if anybody saw anything suspicious."
A couple of neighbors did respond and gave police surveillance video of a van that matched the description of the van the victim said was following her.
"The detective was able to track down and speak with the men, verifying they were in the neighborhood to make a purchase of a mattress," DeSpain said.
The men were having difficulty finding the address and were driving slowly, coming to a stop near where the woman was running.
"They had no criminal record and no criminal intent," DeSpain said. "They did end up finding the seller and buying the mattress."
While the whole incident turned out to be strange circumstances, DeSpain said anyone who feels threatened should call the police.
"Anytime anyone feels there is something suspicious taking place, or feel they could be in potential danger, contact the police," DeSpain said.
"It's best for officers and detectives to check things out, because you just never know."
