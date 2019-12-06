A Sun Prairie man who used his past drug-buying relationship to get into a robbery victim's apartment in 2017, where the victim was shot to death by another man during a subsequent home invasion, was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison.
The sentence given to Glenn B. Shead, 33, by Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky was two years longer than the eight-year sentence jointly proposed by Assistant District Attorney Tracy McMiller and defense attorney Reed Cornia.
Karofsky said she added the time because Shead was the "mastermind" behind the robbery that led to the May 30, 2017, shooting death of Michael Meaderds, 33, during a home invasion at Meaderds' Northport Drive apartment. The robbery started when Shead gave a signal to a group just outside the apartment that his transaction with Meaderds was finished.
Once the robbery was planned and in motion, Karofsky said, Shead "did nothing to stop it." It also "could not have happened without Mr. Shead," she said.
In addition to 10 years in prison for his armed robbery conviction, Shead will be on extended supervision for 10 years after he is released.
"I am tremendously sorry that a man (lost) his life and every day I have to deal with it on my conscience," Shead said. He said he hopes Meaderds' family will "find it in their heart to forgive me."
That will be a tall order for Jessica Marias, who was Meaderds' fiancee and the mother of his young son. Both were in the apartment when Meaderds was shot. She has now spoken at four sentencing hearings for the men involved in the home invasion and told Karofsky it hasn't gotten easier.
"Glenn, you actually had the audacity to ask Michael when he was on the floor if he was okay," she said through tears, "but knowing damn well that because of you, he was on the floor dying in front of his son. You have caused us so much pain. How dare you set somebody up, and why?"
Cornia said Shead got involved in what was supposed to be a robbery of someone from whom Shead had bought marijuana in the past, but it ended with the unintended and unexpected consequence of Meadereds' death.
"I don't think for a minute he had any sense they were going to kill anyone," Cornia said. "I don't think that crossed his mind."
There was some debate about whether Shead had tried to help Meaderds after he was shot by holding a blanket to his gunshot wound. At Shead's plea hearing, McMiller had said that, but said on Friday she was reminded it was someone else, a teenager who also lived at the apartment, who held the blanket to Meaderds.
Cornia it was his understanding all along Shead had held the blanket. Karofsky said despite ordering a longer sentence than the joint recommendation, Shead's aid, or lack of aid, to Meaderds was not a factor in her decision.
Odum Carter, 32, of Madison, who shot Meaderds, pleaded guilty to felony murder and was sentenced last year to 18 years in prison. Emmanuel Johnson, 32, who pleaded guilty to armed robbery, was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Steven Johnson, who pleaded guilty to taking part in three robberies, including the Meaderds robbery, also received a 15-year sentence.
Another man, Devon Davis, 28, who did not enter the apartment, is set to be sentenced next week for being a party to armed robbery.