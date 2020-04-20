Rock DA finds police justified in shooting knife-wielding man last month

Cargill came toward the officers with the knife and was shot twice, but continued to struggle with officers on the ground. He began to cut his own throat with the knife, O'Leary's statement says, and pepper spray was used to get him to drop the knife.

Cargill told state investigators he knew those confronting him were police, but he thought they were "corrupt and working with the Mafia," according to the release. He also said he held the knife to his throat because he did not want to be tortured by the Aryan Brotherhood.

The Southern Poverty Law Center describes the Aryan Brotherhood as "the nation’s oldest major white supremacist prison gang and a national crime syndicate."

Cargill said he had left Oklahoma about two weeks earlier "so he would not continue to smoke methamphetamine, which he was smoking daily at the time," the release states.

Cargill said he had bought meth from the Aryan Brotherhood "but could not explain why they or the Mafia would be out to get him," according to the release.

About eight officers eventually subdued Cargill.

O'Leary said he will consider possible charges against Cargill as a result of DCI’s investigation.

Janesville police are also reviewing DCI's report to assure that officers followed the department's policy and training. Chief Dave Moore said in a statement he will share his department's findings after the review is complete.