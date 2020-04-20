Rock DA finds police justified in shooting knife-wielding man last month

JANESVILLE -- Rock County District Attorney David O'Leary said Monday that the March 26 shooting by police of a man near Interstate 39-90 in Janesville was justified.
Christian A. Cargill, 27, told investigators he was afraid that "the Mafia" and the "Aryan Brotherhood" were out to get him, according to a news release from O'Leary's office.
After numerous attempts by police to disarm him, Cargill approached officers while holding the knife, and Officer Lyle Hollingshead shot him, O'Leary said.
Cargill survived gunshot wounds to his upper left leg and his right shoulder.
"It is abundantly clear that the officers acted lawfully and in accordance with their duty as sworn law enforcement officers when they made multiple attempts to disarm Cargill," O'Leary wrote, basing his findings on an investigation by the state Division of Criminal Investigation.
Janesville police, State Patrol and Rock County sheriff's officers were sent to I-90-39 at Highway 14 and saw Cargill holding a hunting knife with a 6-inch blade. He held the knife to his neck and went to an embankment just below the southbound lanes of Interstate 39-90 as officers followed and tried to get him to drop the knife. Officers used "multiple electronic control devices and several 40mm foam rounds," but Cargill would not drop the knife, according to the release.
Cargill came toward the officers with the knife and was shot twice, but continued to struggle with officers on the ground. He began to cut his own throat with the knife, O'Leary's statement says, and pepper spray was used to get him to drop the knife.
Cargill told state investigators he knew those confronting him were police, but he thought they were "corrupt and working with the Mafia," according to the release. He also said he held the knife to his throat because he did not want to be tortured by the Aryan Brotherhood.
The Southern Poverty Law Center describes the Aryan Brotherhood as "the nation’s oldest major white supremacist prison gang and a national crime syndicate."
Cargill said he had left Oklahoma about two weeks earlier "so he would not continue to smoke methamphetamine, which he was smoking daily at the time," the release states.
Cargill said he had bought meth from the Aryan Brotherhood "but could not explain why they or the Mafia would be out to get him," according to the release.
About eight officers eventually subdued Cargill.
O'Leary said he will consider possible charges against Cargill as a result of DCI’s investigation.
Janesville police are also reviewing DCI's report to assure that officers followed the department's policy and training. Chief Dave Moore said in a statement he will share his department's findings after the review is complete.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.