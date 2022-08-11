Rock County suspect who escaped in Milwaukee airport captured in Ohio

Federal authorities say they have captured a suspect who had been on the run since November when he escaped in Milwaukee.

Robert Johnson Jr., 40, was being transported from Laredo, Texas, to the Rock County jail in Janesville in November, according to the U.S. Marshals Service, which said Johnson was facing drug charges and a sex offender registration violation as well as violation of his parole in a 2015 armed robbery conviction.

Johnson, who was being transported by a private contractor, asked for his handcuffs to be removed so he could use the bathroom in the Mitchell International Airport, according to the Marshals Service. He then punched his escort and fled.

The federal agency said Johnson was arrested Wednesday in Toledo after a pursuit that ended when he crashed his vehicle, where police found a firearm reported stolen from North Carolina.

Johnson was listed Thursday as an inmate at the Lucas County Corrections Center in Toledo.