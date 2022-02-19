Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson won't seek reelection in 2023

Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson announced Friday that he will not be seeking reelection next year because he is retiring.

Although the election process for a new sheriff doesn't start until next year, Knudson said he wanted to announce his decision early so the county has ample time to find a new sheriff.

Knudson, who has served as sheriff since 2019, said being Rock County's top law enforcement leader has been the "highlight" of his more than 30-year career.

"It has been an incredible honor and privilege to have been able to work at the Rock County Sheriff’s Office for the past thirty-three years," Knudson said. "This has been a wonderful and meaningful career that I have truly enjoyed."

Knudson said he is proud of his office's shift toward treatment and rehabilitation by increasing programming and mental health resources in the jail. He also said he's proud of his agency's implementation of a body-worn camera program and the commitment that shows to transparency.

"I still enjoy the job and have incredible appreciation for my previous and current co-workers," Knudson said, "however, I am now looking forward to the joys and opportunities that retirement has to offer."

