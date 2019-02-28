The Rock County Sheriff’s Office has released a video showing a suspect diving out a window to escape last October, after the Janesville Gazette filed an open records request for the video.
The video shows the dive through the window of the interview room, and then another camera shows him running across the lawn. The fall was about 12 to 16 feet, but he was not injured and was caught at a friend’s house about 3 ½ hours later, the Gazette reported.
Stainless-steel security screens have been installed over the windows in two interview rooms at the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, the Gazette reported.
Quantrell D. Schwartzlow, 17, of Orfordville, was charged with escape for the incident has pleaded not guilty, and his case is pending in Rock County Court, the Gazette reported. He also has pleaded not guilty to a charge of strangulation/suffocation in connection with an Aug. 1 incident, court records indicate.