You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Rock County Sheriff’s Office intercepts 2-pound package of marijuana

Rock County Sheriff’s Office intercepts 2-pound package of marijuana

{{featured_button_text}}
Rock County squad tight crop
Rock County Sheriff's Office

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported that it intercepted a 2-pound bag of marijuana earlier this week.

On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport Police about a suspicious package believed to contain illegal drugs that originated from California with a destination of Rock County, Sgt. Douglas Coulter said in a statement.

Deputies located the package at a receiving facility that day and intercepted it before it was delivered, with a police dog alerting on it, Coulter said.

The package was seized, a search warrant was secured and deputies discovered that it contained two pounds of high-grade marijuana, Coulter said.

The investigation is continuing.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics