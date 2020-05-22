Rock County Sheriff’s Office intercepts 2-pound package of marijuana

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported that it intercepted a 2-pound bag of marijuana earlier this week.

On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport Police about a suspicious package believed to contain illegal drugs that originated from California with a destination of Rock County, Sgt. Douglas Coulter said in a statement.

Deputies located the package at a receiving facility that day and intercepted it before it was delivered, with a police dog alerting on it, Coulter said.

The package was seized, a search warrant was secured and deputies discovered that it contained two pounds of high-grade marijuana, Coulter said.

The investigation is continuing.

