A Rock County man who killed his passenger in a crash while driving drunk in 2003 was arrested Saturday night for a fourth offense of OWI, and injuring an officer, Janesville police reported.

At about 8:50 p.m. Sunday, a Janesville officer stopped a vehicle for several moving violations and the driver, Allan Bone, 41, showed signs of impairment and ended up being arrested for operating while intoxicated, Sgt. Drew Severson said in a statement.

Bone resisted officers when they attempted to take him into custody, giving one officer minor injuries that did not require medical attention, Severson said.

Officers found 28 grams of cocaine when searching Bone, who was taken to the Rock County Jail, where a sample of his blood was taken as evidence, Severson said.

Bone, who is on parole for OWI homicide, faces tentative charges of a fourth OWI, a probation/parole violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, and resisting an officer causing injury.

Bone was driving a C&C Concrete Construction truck when he crashed on Halloween day in 2003, killing passenger Jason Sharlow, 23, of Janesville, the Beloit Daily News reported.

Bone, who had a blood-alcohol content 0.21%, was hospitalized for injuries he suffered in the crash on Highway 14 near South Avalon Road and eventually convicted by a jury of OWI homicide in 2005.

Bone was sentenced to five years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision.

He was convicted of a second OWI in 2006, hit-and-run in 2011, and a third OWI in 2016, after which his parole was revoked and he was sent back to prison, according to Wisconsin court records.

