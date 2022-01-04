Rock County man pleads guilty to killing grandmother, ruled insane at the time

A Rock County man pleaded guilty Tuesday to killing his 97-year-old grandmother last year, and a judge ruled a mental disease rendered him not legally responsible for the crime.
Jamie B. Beggs, 37, was homeless and living with his grandmother, Kathleen N. Beggs, when he stabbed and strangled her on June 14 at her home in the town of Center, about 12 miles west of Janesville.
Beggs pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree intentional homicide.
Under the terms of a plea agreement, prosecutors also agreed with the findings of a doctor who diagnosed Beggs with schizoaffective disorder of the bipolar type, which rendered him not legally responsible for killing his grandmother.
According to a criminal complaint, when police sought a DNA sample from Beggs on the day that another relative found Kathleen Beggs' body, Beggs questioned why he was being charged with murder.
"There's no homicide," Beggs said, the complaint states. "It's a martyr man. Huh? She's a saint, man. She's a (expletive) saint. She's a saint now. She got (expletive) sainthood. I saved her (expletive) soul. Really? and you're going to charge me with murder?"
A family member appearing in court Tuesday said the family is hoping Beggs gets a lifetime commitment to control by the state Department of Health Services, and that he is kept in an institution for 25 years.
"That's kind of where our family is at," she said. "Jamie would get the help he needs and we feel like we have justice."
Under state law, with a finding that he is not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, Beggs can be placed under the control of DHS for the rest of his life. He would likely be placed initially in an institution, like the Mendota Mental Health Institute, but state law allows him to petition for conditional release every six months.
In order to be released he would have to prove he is no longer a danger to himself or others or a threat to cause property damage.
The length of his commitment to DHS will be decided at a hearing scheduled for Jan. 26 before Rock County Circuit Judge Barbara McCrory. Beggs' family is expected to make a statement at that hearing.
Asked if the prescribed drugs he's taking interfered with his ability to understand Tuesday's proceedings, Beggs said he is taking mental health medications, but "I don't think I really need them to understand, but they're not hurting me."
According to the complaint, one of Kathleen Beggs' sons came to the home and encountered Jamie Beggs outside, who asked the man if he could see demons. The man later found his mother in the garage, covered in coats and blankets.
When sheriff's deputies arrived, Beggs was holding his head in both hands and saying, "The demons are in my head. She couldn't take it."
Beggs later told deputies that his grandmother had now become a saint and that the murder charge against him was "bogus," the complaint states.