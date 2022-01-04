Rock County man pleads guilty to killing grandmother, ruled insane at the time

"That's kind of where our family is at," she said. "Jamie would get the help he needs and we feel like we have justice."

Under state law, with a finding that he is not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, Beggs can be placed under the control of DHS for the rest of his life. He would likely be placed initially in an institution, like the Mendota Mental Health Institute, but state law allows him to petition for conditional release every six months.

In order to be released he would have to prove he is no longer a danger to himself or others or a threat to cause property damage.

The length of his commitment to DHS will be decided at a hearing scheduled for Jan. 26 before Rock County Circuit Judge Barbara McCrory. Beggs' family is expected to make a statement at that hearing.

Asked if the prescribed drugs he's taking interfered with his ability to understand Tuesday's proceedings, Beggs said he is taking mental health medications, but "I don't think I really need them to understand, but they're not hurting me."