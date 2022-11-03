Rock County jury convicts man in Beloit shooting

A Rock County jury convicted a man in a shooting in Beloit on May 31, authorities reported.

Kewane D. L. Spence, 29, was found guilty on Oct. 21 after a two-day jury trial on three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the Rock County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Spence, who was on probation at the time of the shooting, faces a combined maximum of more than 47 years in prison when he is sentenced on Jan. 19, the DA’s office said.

Spence was accused of shooting at a person at a residence on 10th Street.