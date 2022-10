Rock County jury convicts Beloit man of human trafficking, 4 other offenses

A Rock County jury last Tuesday convicted a Beloit man of human trafficking and four other offenses, authorities reported.

Ieem Currie, 41, was found guilty of human trafficking, neglect of a child, keeping a place of prostitution, maintaining a drug trafficking place, and possession with intent to deliver cocaine near a school, all repeat offenses, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said in a statement.

The evidence presented at trial established that Currie used shelter and drugs to exploit vulnerable young women, and exposed his child to drug and prostitution at his residence, DOJ said.

Currie faces a combined maximum penalty of 75 years in prison when he is sentenced on Feb. 10.

This case was investigated by the state Division of Criminal Investigation, Beloit police, town of Beloit police, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, and Project Respect. This case was prosecuted by the Rock County District Attorney’s Office.