 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rock County Jail up to 86 confirmed cases of COVID-19 after mass testing
0 comments
alert top story

Rock County Jail up to 86 confirmed cases of COVID-19 after mass testing

{{featured_button_text}}
Rock County (copy)
Rock County Sheriff's Office

The Rock County Jail reported 86 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday after two inmates tested positive earlier this week, which prompted mass testing at the jail.

As of around 5 p.m. Friday, the jail received 214 test results back with five results still pending, Capt. Kim Litsheim, with the Rock County Sheriff's Office, said. A total of 86 results came back positive, while 128 came back negative. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A total of 219 people were tested since Tuesday, when two inmates reported to jail staff having mild COVID-19 symptoms. They tested positive for the respiratory illness shortly after.  

3,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin. Here are stories of 6 lives lost.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics