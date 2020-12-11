Rock County Jail up to 86 confirmed cases of COVID-19 after mass testing

The Rock County Jail reported 86 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday after two inmates tested positive earlier this week, which prompted mass testing at the jail.

As of around 5 p.m. Friday, the jail received 214 test results back with five results still pending, Capt. Kim Litsheim, with the Rock County Sheriff's Office, said. A total of 86 results came back positive, while 128 came back negative.

A total of 219 people were tested since Tuesday, when two inmates reported to jail staff having mild COVID-19 symptoms. They tested positive for the respiratory illness shortly after.

