Rock County Jail inmate dies by suicide, Sheriff's Office says

A man died by suicide at the hospital Wednesday from self-inflicted injuries he sustained while incarcerated at the Rock County Jail earlier in the week, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The 37-year-old man, of Evansville, was facing a charge of operating while intoxicated, 7th offense, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said. His name was not released.

Officers responded to the man's cell around 3:30 p.m. Sunday after another inmate said he needed medical attention, according to the Sheriff's Office. Officers found the man hanging in his cell and immediately started life support efforts.

Paramedics from the Janesville Fire Department responded shortly after and began more advanced life support measures, the Sheriff's Office said. The paramedics got the man to regain a pulse, and took him to Mercy Hospital. He was in critical condition.

The Sheriff's Office said the man died on Wednesday.

The death is being investigated by the Sheriff's Office and the Rock County Medical Examiner's office.

