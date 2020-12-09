Rock County Jail conducts mass COVID-19 testing after 2 infections, others with symptoms

The Rock County Jail is conducting mess testing after two inmates tested positive for COVID-19 and others started showing symptoms, the county Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

Test results are pending for more than 70 inmates, and additional inmates may be tested as results come back, Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson said in a statement.

On Tuesday, two inmates reported mild symptoms and were immediately separated from others. Shortly after, they tested positive, Knudson said.

Two more inmates were identified as having symptoms during temperature checks, Knudson said.

Knudson said his office stopped all movement of inmates within the jail and conducted contact tracing. He said staff continue to conduct "extensive cleaning."

