An inmate at the Rock County jail has died following a suicide attempt last week, authorities said.

The 53-year-old Beloit man attempted suicide in a cell at the jail last Tuesday just after 12 p.m., Rock County Sheriff's Office Capt. Nicholas Brown said in a statement.

The inmate had been alone in the cell and was arrested on April 4 for a probation violation, Brown said.

First responders regained the man's pulse at the scene and took him to the hospital. The Sheriff's Office learned on Sunday that the inmate had died, Brown said.

The Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

