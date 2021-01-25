Rock County high school coach arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting student, battering another, police say

A part-time coach at Clinton High School in Rock County was arrested Sunday after allegedly sexually assaulting one student and battering another in December, the Clinton Police Department said.

Tyler W. Clark, 36, of Beloit, was arrested on tentative charges of physical abuse of a child, a felony, and two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, Clinton Police Chief Michael Schultz said in a statement.

A female student reported that Clark touched her inappropriately at a school sporting practice Dec. 27, police said. The same day, the Clinton Police Department opened an investigation.

During the investigation, Clinton police learned Clark allegedly battered another student during the same practice.

Clark was taken to the Rock County Jail.

Police said the high school cooperated fully with the investigation.

