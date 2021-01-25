 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rock County high school coach arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting student, battering another, police say
alert
ROCK COUNTY

Rock County high school coach arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting student, battering another, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A part-time coach at Clinton High School in Rock County was arrested Sunday after allegedly sexually assaulting one student and battering another in December, the Clinton Police Department said.

Tyler Clark

Clark

Tyler W. Clark, 36, of Beloit, was arrested on tentative charges of physical abuse of a child, a felony, and two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, Clinton Police Chief Michael Schultz said in a statement.

A female student reported that Clark touched her inappropriately at a school sporting practice Dec. 27, police said. The same day, the Clinton Police Department opened an investigation.

During the investigation, Clinton police learned Clark allegedly battered another student during the same practice.

Clark was taken to the Rock County Jail.

Police said the high school cooperated fully with the investigation.

Teen father charged in shooting death of Albany infant, Wisconsin connections to D.C. insurrection top recent crime news

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics