Rock County high school coach arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting one student, battering another, police say

A part-time coach at Clinton High School in Rock County was arrested Sunday after allegedly sexually assaulting one student and battering another in December, the Clinton Police Department said.
Tyler W. Clark, 36, of Beloit, was arrested on tentative charges of physical abuse of a child, a felony, and two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, Clinton Police Chief Michael Schultz said in a statement.
A female student reported that Clark touched her inappropriately at a school sporting practice Dec. 27, police said. The same day, the Clinton Police Department opened an investigation.
During the investigation, Clinton police learned Clark allegedly battered another student during the same practice.
Clark was taken to the Rock County Jail.
Police said the high school cooperated fully with the investigation.
Teen father charged in shooting death of Albany infant, Wisconsin connections to D.C. insurrection top recent crime news
Albany newborn died from gunshot wounds, teen father charged with homicide
A 16-year-old Albany boy told police on Sunday he abandoned his newborn infant daughter,
just born to his girlfriend at her home, in a wooded area in Albany, leaving her to die of exposure in the cold.
But according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday, when police found the infant on Sunday they discovered she had been shot twice in the head. Logan T. Kruckenburg-Anderson admitted he had shot her, the complaint states.
Kruckenberg-Anderson, who was arrested Sunday, was charged Tuesday with first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse. Under state law, anyone age 10 and older is charged automatically as an adult when facing a charge of first-degree intentional homicide.
Green County authorities investigating death of newborn baby as homicide
Green County authorities are now investigating the
death of a newborn baby as a homicide, the state Department of Justice said Monday.
A “person of interest” was taken into custody, DOJ said. The Albany Police Department is leading the investigation.
The baby girl, born on Tuesday at a residence in the village of Albany, was reported missing Saturday and found dead on Sunday.
Authorities are seeking help identifying a person who was seen walking in Albany on Tuesday.
Wisconsin DOC reveals which prisons have had COVID-19 deaths for first time
For the first time Monday, the state Department of Corrections revealed which state prisons have had
COVID-19-related inmate deaths after refusing for months to disclose that information.
DOC had previously reported only a running total of COVID-19 deaths with no information on where they happened.
So far, 12 of DOC’s 36 adult correctional facilities have had at least one death from COVID-19. A total of 25 inmates have died.
Mineral Point man drives vehicle into building in Darlington for 2nd time, police say
A Mineral Point man faces multiple charges after
driving a vehicle into a building in Darlington for the second time, police reported.
Police were dispatched to a report of a hit-and-run crash at Piggly Wiggly Plaza shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Darlington Police Chief Jason King said in a statement.
Witnesses told police a burgundy Ford pickup truck struck the building, causing significant damage, and then fled the scene. Officers located the truck on Main Street and stopped it, King said.
Madison man arrested for heroin possession, 4th OWI since Dec. 7, police say
A Madison man was arrested for
operating while intoxicated for the fourth time since Dec. 7, Madison police reported.
William C. Maysack, 36, was arrested for OWI on Dec. 7, 9 and 22, and Tuesday, with all four offenses considered first offenses on arrest since none have made it through the court system, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said.
At about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Maysack was found asleep in the driver's seat of a stolen Subaru with his foot on the brake at the intersection of Cottage Grove Road and Atwood Avenue on the Far East Side, Grigg said in a report.
7 charged in months-long rash of burglaries, vehicle thefts and identity thefts
Seven people, all but one of them teenagers, were charged this week in a sprawling 49-page criminal complaint containing 78 criminal counts, most of them felonies, for their
alleged involvement in a series of home burglaries, vehicle thefts and other alleged crimes in the Madison area.
The complaint lays out events over a nearly three-month period, between Aug. 11 and Nov. 9, that also included the use of stolen credit cards and ATM cards to make large purchases. Police said members of the group stole vehicles left running by their owners and by finding vehicle keys inside homes.
Sexual relationship with minor leads to 96 months in federal prison for Madison man also convicted of shooting
A sexual relationship with a minor led to a child pornography conviction and a 96-month federal prison sentence for a Madison man,
who also was convicted in a separate shooting case, the office of U.S. Attorney Scott C. Blader reported.
Diorian Smith, 30, was sentenced Wednesday by federal Judge James D. Peterson for possessing child pornography to the 96 months in prison plus 20 years of supervised release, Blader said in a statement.
Smith was involved in a shooting that injured a woman on the West Side of Madison on Nov. 19, 2018, and while interviewing Smith regarding the shooting, authorities learned that he was involved in a sexual relationship with a minor and possessed pornographic images of her, Blader said.
Riders evacuate Metro Transit bus after man threatens to detonate bomb, Madison police say
Riders evacuated a Metro Transit bus on
Thursday morning after a man threatened to detonate a bomb, Madison police reported.
Officers were called to the bus near East Washington Avenue and North Street about 8:45 a.m. on a report of a 48-year-old man causing a disturbance by yelling that he had a bomb and was "going to detonate it," police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a statement.
