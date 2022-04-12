Rock County employee dies after tree fall across dump truck, authorities say

A Rock County Department of Public Works employee died Monday after a tree fell and struck the dump truck that the employee was driving, the Sheriff's Office said.

The name of the employee, who is 61 and from Edgerton, was not released.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash around 11:12 a.m. in the 4900 block of North River Road in the town of Janesville, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office.

The employee was driving the dump truck southbound on North River Road when a large tree "randomly fell due to environmental factors," the Sheriff's Office said.

The employee was dead when emergency crews arrived because of injuries suffered when the tree fell, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Janesville Fire Department also assisted on scene.

