A Rock County sheriff's deputy was arrested Wednesday for allegedly strangling and beating a woman in domestic incidents in Janesville and Lake Delton.
Keegan Kelly, 26, was put on administrative leave and had his weapons taken away, according to a release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
He was arrested by Lake Delton police on a tentative felony charge of domestic violence-strangulation, and misdemeanor charges of domestic violence-battery and domestic violence-disorderly conduct, and by Janesville police on a tentative charge of misdemeanor domestic violence-disorderly conduct.
According to the release, the female victim contacted Lake Delton police on Tuesday, which started the criminal investigation.
"As a result of their investigations, Lake Delton and Janesville police were able to substantiate the allegations, and determine sufficient probable cause existed to arrest Keegan Kelly," said Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson.
Kelly was taken to the Sauk County Jail where he was being held pending court proceedings.
"Once the criminal investigation is completed, a thorough employee misconduct internal investigation will be conducted by the Sheriff's Office," Knudson said.
"The unlawful misconduct allegations are extremely serious, and the Sheriff's Office will take the necessary steps to ensure that justice is served, and that our highest standards for conduct are maintained by Sheriff's Office employees."
