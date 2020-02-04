You are the owner of this article.
Robbery suspect impersonated UW-Madison student, police say

A UW-Madison student discovered one of his roommates, who he was living with temporarily, stole his debit card to make multiple purchases at several Madison stores, police said.

The suspect, who is “well known” to Madison police officers in the Central District, told his temporary roommate that he was a University of Wisconsin student and Badgers athlete, according to police.

Riquel ("Ricky") R. Lollis, 21, no permanent address, is accused of making purchases at several businesses including Forage Kitchen, Walgreens, Urban Outfitters and Vineyard Liquor totaling $86 with the stolen debit card. He was arrested on tentative charges Sunday at the Dane County Jail after having been arrested on tentative charges of theft, ID theft and bail jumping, police spokesperson Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Lollis has a history of passing himself off as a student and athlete at UW-Madison and has been arrested several times for theft, trespassing and harassment, DeSpain said.

Lollis was tentatively charged Sunday with multiple counts of theft, unauthorized use of personal information and bail jumping. He is not a UW-Madison student.

