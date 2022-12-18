 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robbers use SUV to break into Janesville Best Buy, steal merchandise, authorities say

Police squad car lights

Robbers used an SUV to break into a Janesville Best Buy early Sunday before fleeing with stolen merchandise, police said. 

The robbery happened at the chain electronics store at 2850 Deerfield Drive in Janesville just after 4:30 Sunday, Lt. Joshua Norem said in a statement. 

Police arrived to the store to find the it broken into and the suspects gone, Norem said. 

The vehicle used in the robbery was a gray 2022 Ford Edge SUV with Georgia license plate CTQ9384, Norem said. 

