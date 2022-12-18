Robbers use SUV to break into Janesville Best Buy, steal merchandise, authorities say

Robbers used an SUV to break into a Janesville Best Buy early Sunday before fleeing with stolen merchandise, police said.

The robbery happened at the chain electronics store at 2850 Deerfield Drive in Janesville just after 4:30 Sunday, Lt. Joshua Norem said in a statement.

Police arrived to the store to find the it broken into and the suspects gone, Norem said.

The vehicle used in the robbery was a gray 2022 Ford Edge SUV with Georgia license plate CTQ9384, Norem said.

