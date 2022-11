Robbers sneak in, hit La Mestiza restaurant owner with bottle, steal cash, Madison police say

Robbers snuck in, hit the owner of La Mestiza restaurant with a bottle and stole money on Thursday night, Madison police reported.

Officers were sent to the restaurant at 6644 Odana Road shortly before 8:15 p.m. Thursday on a report of a robbery, Chief Shone Barnes said in his blog.

Two people entered through an open back door, struck the owner with a bottle and stole cash from the register, Barnes said.

No arrests have been reported.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.