Robbers rip purse away from woman out for walk on Far West Side, flee in stolen car, Madison police say

Robbers ripped a purse away from a woman out for a walk on the Far West Side on Tuesday morning, then fled in a stolen car, Madison police reported.

The 44-year-old Madison woman was walking about 6 a.m. near the intersection of South High Point Road and Welton Drive when two men ran up from behind and ripped her purse from her hand, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

A man walking his dog nearby saw what had happened and yelled "What are you doing?" at the men, who did not respond and climbed into the back of a gray Honda Accord, which was occupied by three others, DeSpain said.

The Accord sped away, but the woman and man got the license plate number of the Honda, which had been stolen from an Island Drive parking lot around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, DeSpain said.

The stolen Accord matches the description of a getaway car spotted leaving the scene of a home burglary in the 1200 block of Velvet Leaf Drive just prior to the purse snatching, DeSpain said.