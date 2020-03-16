Robbers pepper sprayed, punched man on East Side, police say

Two robbers pepper sprayed and punched a man before stealing his backpack, wallet and cellphone near East Towne Mall Saturday, Madison police said.
According to witnesses and surveillance video, the victim, a 34-year-old Madison man, was walking on East Towne Boulevard when a dark green van with a luggage carrier on top and no rear license plate began to follow him. A woman jumped out of the van and pepper sprayed him, followed by a man who punched the victim, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
The two robbers took the man’s backpack, which contained his phone, wallet and other items and said the victim had stolen something from them at some point. The robbers got back in the van and drove off before police arrived, DeSpain said.
You have free articles remaining.
The victim was treated for exposure to pepper spray.