A pizza delivery driver making change for a customer who presented him with a $100 bill was robbed of the change by the customer, then discovered the bill was fake.
The robbery happened Saturday night at about 7:30 p.m. on Brompton Circle on Madison's Southwest Side, Madison police said.
"The victim had driven to Brompton Circle and was in the process of giving the man change, when the strong-arm robber grabbed the victim's money and threw the $100 bill at him," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The fake bill had the words "FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY" on it.
The Secret Service, in charge of investigating counterfeit money cases, said it's legal to buy and possess fake money, but once you use it, it's a crime.