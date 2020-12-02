 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robber steals cash from register at Dollar General store, Lodi police say
alert

Robber steals cash from register at Dollar General store, Lodi police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Dollar General robbery suspect, Lodi Police Department
LODI POLICE DEPARTMENT

A robber stole cash from a register at Dollar General, 717 N. Main St. in Lodi, on Sunday night, police reported.

At about 7:30 p.m., a man entered Dollar General, reached over the counter and grabbed cash from the open drawer, Lt. William Nichols said in a statement.

The thief, who did not display a weapon, fled the store on foot to the north. Officers searched the area, but were unable to immediately locate the robber, who is pictured in the accompanying photo, Nichols said.

Wife of Madison officer killed in crash tops recent notable crime news in Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics