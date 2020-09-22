Robber snatches woman’s purse as she leaves Near West Side McDonald’s, Madison police say

A robber snatched a woman’s purse as she left a Near West Side McDonald’s on Monday morning, Madison police reported.
The 69-year-old Madison woman was leaving the McDonald's, 1102 Regent St., about 8:15 a.m. when a masked man asked to use her phone. When she refused, the man grabbed her purse by force and fled in a stolen vehicle with another man, Sgt. Nicholas Ellis said in a statement.
Police saw the discarded black leather purse near the BP gas station, 3734 Speedway Road, while attempting to catch up to the suspect vehicle. However, when officers returned to the area, the purse was missing, Ellis said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or p3tips.com.
