Robber makes off with 2 packs of cigarettes after tussle with store clerk, Madison police say

A robber made off with two packs of cigarettes after a tussle with a clerk at a Far East Side store on Saturday, Madison police reported.
The incident began when a man entered the Kwik Trip, 1625 N. Stoughton Rd., about 5:50 p.m. and indicated he wanted to purchase cigarettes. But when they were placed in a bag, he put a hand in his pocket making it look like he had a gun, stating that "I'm going to take these and there's nothing you can do about it," police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
A cashier grabbed for the bag of cigarettes, starting a tug of war until the bag ripped, with four packs of cigarettes falling to the floor, DeSpain said.
The cashier yelled for a second employee, saying they were being robbed. The second employee could see the man actually had a bottle of hand sanitizer or lotion in his pocket, rather than a gun, placed the man in a bear hug and hauled him out, DeSpain said.
The robber was able to hang on to a small section of the torn bag and made off with two packs of cigarettes. A police dog track led to Reindahl Park, but no suspect could be found, DeSpain said.
