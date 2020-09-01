Robber loses fake handgun in scuffle with worker at North Side gas station, Madison police say

A suspect in a robbery fled on foot after losing a fake handgun in a scuffle with a worker at a North Side gas station Monday night, Madison police reported.
The suspect came into the Mobil station, 3101 N. Sherman Ave., about 10 p.m. and demanded money when the cash register was opened for a different customer, Sgt. Galen Wiering said in a statement.
The clerk could see the outline of a handgun in the suspect's waist, but the clerk followed as the suspect fled the store with cash, Wiering said.
The clerk yelled at another worker, who tackled the suspect, causing the gun, which was later determined to a facsimile handgun, to drop away. There was a brief struggle between the second worker and the suspect, but the suspect was able to flee, Wiering said.
Police shooting of Jacob Blake, response to the shooting top recent notable crimes
Watch now: See video of Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake
Clashes, fires continue for second night in Kenosha after police shooting of Jacob Blake
Evansville woman charged with embezzlement of more than $311K from employer
WATCH NOW: Madison protesters light dumpster fires, smash windows on Capitol Square; police bring out tear gas
Far West Side man opens garage door to get newspaper, burglars move in, Madison police say
Watch now: Officer reportedly hit with brick during unrest in Wisconsin following shooting
Protesters against shooting in Kenosha march down State Street; businesses add more boards
17-year-old Illinois girl pinned under golf cart at Crystal Lake dies at hospital, authorities say
Full coverage: National Guard deployed to keep peace after Wisconsin police shoot Black man
Police: 2 injured in car-to-car shooting on Madison's East Side
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.