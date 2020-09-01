 Skip to main content
Robber loses fake handgun in scuffle with worker at North Side gas station, Madison police say
Robber loses fake handgun in scuffle with worker at North Side gas station, Madison police say

A suspect in a robbery fled on foot after losing a fake handgun in a scuffle with a worker at a North Side gas station Monday night, Madison police reported.

The suspect came into the Mobil station, 3101 N. Sherman Ave., about 10 p.m. and demanded money when the cash register was opened for a different customer, Sgt. Galen Wiering said in a statement.

The clerk could see the outline of a handgun in the suspect's waist, but the clerk followed as the suspect fled the store with cash, Wiering said.

The clerk yelled at another worker, who tackled the suspect, causing the gun, which was later determined to a facsimile handgun, to drop away. There was a brief struggle between the second worker and the suspect, but the suspect was able to flee, Wiering said.

Police shooting of Jacob Blake, response to the shooting top recent notable crimes

