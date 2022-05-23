Robber gets only cigarettes when store clerk doesn’t hand over money, Madison police say

A robber got away with only cigarettes when a store clerk didn’t hand over money as he demanded, Madison police reported.

At about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, a man came into Kwik Trip, 3528 E. Washington Ave., wearing a black mask and a gray hoodie up over his head. The man asked the clerk for a pack of Newport cigarettes and when the clerk was ringing up the purchase, the suspect demanded that the clerk give him all of the money in the register, Lt. Jennifer Hannah said in a statement.

The clerk thought the suspect was joking so he kept ringing up the cigarettes, and when the suspect demanded money again, the clerk still did not cooperate and in frustration, the man grabbed the cigarettes and fled the store, Hannah said.

No gun was seen, but one was implied, Hannah said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

