Robber gets only cigarettes when store clerk doesn’t hand over money, Madison police say

A robber got away with only cigarettes when a store clerk didn’t hand over money as he demanded, Madison police reported.
At about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, a man came into Kwik Trip, 3528 E. Washington Ave., wearing a black mask and a gray hoodie up over his head. The man asked the clerk for a pack of Newport cigarettes and when the clerk was ringing up the purchase, the suspect demanded that the clerk give him all of the money in the register, Lt. Jennifer Hannah said in a statement.
The clerk thought the suspect was joking so he kept ringing up the cigarettes, and when the suspect demanded money again, the clerk still did not cooperate and in frustration, the man grabbed the cigarettes and fled the store, Hannah said.
No gun was seen, but one was implied, Hannah said.
Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.
People are also reading…
Courts reporter Ed Treleven's memorable stories from 2021
From the more than 240 stories I published in 2021, here are five that stand out in my mind for various reasons, because of their unusual subject matter, popularity among readers or the lasting impact the subjects of those stories will have. Most are different from the usual things I encounter in the courts every day.
Edgewood High School's football team was in the WIAA playoffs when it was disqualified for having an ineligible player.
This was one of the more unusual cases I covered this year.
East High School business teacher David Kruchten, explained himself in a letter to U.S. District Judge James Peterson before his sentencing.
Amid days covering unspeakable tragedy, it was a wonderful diversion to meet Alan Crossley, a volunteer with Wheels for Winners.
A state Supreme Court decision put the drunken driving homicide case against Dawn Prado, pending since 2015, back on the Dane County docket.