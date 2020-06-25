Robber fires shot in hotel stairwell as victim fights back, Monona police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A robber fired a shot in a hotel stairwell on Wednesday night as the victim fought back, Monona police reported.

Officers were sent to the AmericInn, 101 West Broadway, on a report of shots fired in a stairwell at the hotel, Chief Walter Ostrenga said in a statement.

Investigators determined that a strong-arm robbery had occurred and when the victim attempted to recover his property a single shot was fired and the robber fled on foot, Ostrenga said.

Officers located a single shell casing in a stairwell and determined that no one was struck by the bullet, Ostrenga said.

Police believe the robber and victim know each, but neither was located, Ostrenga said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Monona police at 608-222-0463, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or by texting “MONONA” followed by your information to TIP411 (847411).

