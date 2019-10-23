Ebony M. Dockery booking photo

Road spikes didn’t immediately stop a fleeing reckless driver in a stolen vehicle who led police on a chase of about 19 minutes that reached 80 miles per hour on Tuesday night, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The vehicle entered Dane County from Columbia County on Interstate 39/90 southbound at about 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, having already driven over road spikes laid down by the State Patrol, Sheriff’s Sgt. Mary Voeck said in a statement.

Deputies immediately observed the vehicle driving recklessly and emitting sparks as a result of being driven on the frame. They picked up the pursuit as the driver continued to drive recklessly southbound, avoiding additional road spikes that deputies tried to deploy, Voeck said.

The vehicle eventually got stuck on the shoulder of I-39/90 at Highway N, and  driver Joseph J. Smith, 26, of Hammond, Indiana was arrested on tentative charges of first-degree reckless endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle without owners consent, eluding, and driving without a license.

Passenger, Ebony M. Dockery, 22, of Chicago, had an active warrant from Dupage County, Illinois, and was arrested on a tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without owners consent (passenger).

