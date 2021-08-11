 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Road rager shoots at vehicle on South Side, Madison police say
alert

Road rager shoots at vehicle on South Side, Madison police say

Police lights siren squad car generic file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A road rage incident ended when a driver shot at another vehicle on the South Side on Monday night, Madison police reported.

At about 6:20 p.m. Monday, police responded to the road rage and shooting incident on South Park Street at Plaenert Drive, office Ryan Kimberley said in a statement.

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

A vehicle was that was headed south on South Park Street stopped and was nearly hit by another vehicle, whose driver yelled, made threats, and eventually brandished a gun and shot at the stopped vehicle before fleeing, Kimberley said.

There were no reported injuries and no arrests were made, Kimberley said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics