Road rager shoots at vehicle on South Side, Madison police say

A road rage incident ended when a driver shot at another vehicle on the South Side on Monday night, Madison police reported.

At about 6:20 p.m. Monday, police responded to the road rage and shooting incident on South Park Street at Plaenert Drive, office Ryan Kimberley said in a statement.

A vehicle was that was headed south on South Park Street stopped and was nearly hit by another vehicle, whose driver yelled, made threats, and eventually brandished a gun and shot at the stopped vehicle before fleeing, Kimberley said.

There were no reported injuries and no arrests were made, Kimberley said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

