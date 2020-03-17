Road rage led to weapons violation for Belleville man, police say

A Belleville man pointed a handgun at another driver after their vehicles collided on South Stoughton Road Monday, Madison police reported.

Both drivers were traveling in a part of the road where three lanes merge to two. The victim was driving in the middle lane when the suspect attempted to pass him on the left, before the lane ran out, but there was not enough space. The suspect, who was driving a pickup truck, hit his breaks which caused the truck and the victim's vehicle to scrape wheel wells, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Both drivers pulled over and, according to DeSpain, this is where their stories diverge.

The victim got out of his car to speak with the suspect and as he did, the suspect pointed a handgun at him. The pickup driver, who was stopped a short time later by police, said he only showed the victim his gun after the victim confronted him with a knife, DeSpain said.

Officers searched the victim’s vehicle and didn’t find a knife, but they found two handguns the truck belonging to Joseph B Mandt, 36, of Belleville. Mandt was arrested on tentative charges of disorderly conduct while armed, DeSpain said.