River Valley High School teacher charged with child sexual assault in 1995 case

A River Valley High School teacher was charged Tuesday in a case involving alleged sexual assault of a child that was reopened after first being investigated in 1995.
Michael J. Hill, 63, of Cross Plains, was charged with three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child. The charges each carry up to 60 years of combined prison and extended supervision.
Hill is a science teacher at River Valley High School, according to the school district's website. River Valley district administrator Loren Glasbrenner said Hill is on leave through the end of the year when he will be retiring.
An Aug. 30, 2017, Facebook post said Hill had been a district employee for 40 years.
According to the criminal complaint, officers with the Spring Green Police Department initially investigated a child's claims of sexual assault. In March 1995, the child told then-Officer Eric Beyer that Hill behaved in a way that made the child uncomfortable.
The child said there were three types of sexual contact, some more frequent acts. The child said Hill would rub his genitals against the child’s back and become aroused in weekly encounters.
Another interaction happened when the child was wearing a bathing suit. Hill allegedly grabbed and held the child against a piece of furniture before groping the child’s genitals. In another incident, the child said Hill repeatedly ran his genitals along the child’s leg.
In September the child, who is now an adult, was again interviewed by law enforcement and described the same interactions that had been provided to officers 27 years earlier. The child spoke to a therapist in June 1993 about the interactions a year earlier, when the child would have been 11 years old.
The complaint filed Tuesday does not address why the charges were not brought in 1995.
Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett requested the appointment of a special prosecutor for the case March 1 due to a conflict of interest within the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office. Richard Dufour, of Montello, was appointed and signed the oath to serve as special prosecutor March 2, according to court documents.
DuFour is a former Marquette County district attorney and former state assistant attorney general. He is currently with the Outagamie County District Attorney's Office.
Hill is scheduled to make an initial appearance July 7 at the Sauk County Courthouse.