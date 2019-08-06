A man was killed when a tractor rolled over on him Monday at a farm in Green Lake County, authorities reported.
The Green Lake County 911 center received a call a 6:22 p.m. reporting the rollover and a man trapped.
Deputies were at the farm on Spaulding Hill Road in the town of Brooklyn at 6:27 p.m., and fire/rescue and paramedics arrived a short time later and pronounced the man dead, the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Investigators determined that Robert C. Kallio, 61, of Ripon, who lived at the farm, was working on the tractor when it rolled and trapped him, the release states.
While foul play is not suspected, the incident remains under investigation, the Sheriff's Office said.