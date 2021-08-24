Ripon man killed and two others injured in Dodge County crash

A 35-year-old Ripon man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Dodge County on Sunday that left two others injured, Sheriff Dale J. Schmidt said in a statement.
Armando DeJesus was pronounced dead at the scene after his vehicle was hit by an SUV at the intersection of Highway C and Jersey Road shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday night, Schmidt said.
DeJesus' vehicle reportedly did not stop at the intersection and was struck on the driver's side by the oncoming SUV.
A passenger in DeJesus' vehicle, Eliseo Rivera Rivera, 51, also of Ripon, was injured in the crash and taken by helicopter ambulance to UW Hospital in Madison, Schmidt said. An unnamed driver of the SUV was also injured in the crash and taken to Waupun Hospital.
The crash closed Highway C for about four hours Sunday as authorities investigated the crash.